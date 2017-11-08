DOCTOR: Xmas Music Too Early Bad For Mental Health

Image Credits: Ryan Hyde / Flickr.

Are you one of those people that can’t stand hearing Christmas songs months before the holiday actually arrives?

Does hearing festive carols weeks before Thanksgiving only make you upset that you haven’t eaten your turkey yet? A psychologist in Great Britain says your reactions don’t make you a Grinch because too much Christmas music is actually bad for your mental health.

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair claims the constant barrage of Christmas tunes too early in the season forces people to remember all the things they have to do before the holiday. Blair says the songs are a reminder to buy presents, cater parties, organize travel, and all the more stressful chores during Christmas.

“You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing,” Blair tells Sky News.

