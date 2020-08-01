Doctors are not always right. But Twitter, Facebook & Google are pure evil for not even allowing alternative voices on Covid

Can hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) be a treatment option for Covid-19, or should it be banned?

You and I may never know, because Google, Twitter and Facebook are censoring science & information on physicians’ treatments for the virus.

Earlier this week, the Big Tech giants removed a viral Breitbart video featuring America’s Frontline Doctors, who promoted HCQ both as a preventive measure and as a cure for Covid-19. According to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube it was spreading “misinformation on Covid.” This was deleted from my Facebook page. How many physicians determined this was misinformation on Covid? People have the right to listen to any qualified opinions from licenced physicians they want.

There are several doctors and studies that indicate HCQ could either provide a prophylactic benefit or minimize the impact and duration of an infection. Lancet published a fraudulent study, which had to be retracted, alleging that HCQ – a drug that has been on the market for 65 years – was dangerous and did nothing for Covid-19. Two new studies came out this weekquestioning the use of HCQ, but it’s early days; it is clear many more trials and tests are needed, but it’s not up to unqualified social media publishers to arbitrarily censor news. Scientific consensus always changes and evolves, and in science, every authoritative viewpoint matters.

Physicians and surgeons often have differing opinions. No one’s opinions are right all of the time! A free society should be allowed to challenge any theory – that’s how science works. For example, fifteen years ago, I was doubled over in incredible pain for days, and my GP sent me to the nearest London hospital. An oncologist diagnosed me with cancer and told me if I did not sign in and allow him to operate on me immediately, I would die. I did check-in to the private hospital after arranging a conference call with several other doctors outside the UK. All of the doctors agreed that I needed immediate treatment to stabilize my condition, which required my direct admission to that hospital (which I was not keen on), so we decided to do further tests. After the tests, the operation was ruled out by the doctors on my conference call. After a week of treatment, I was stabilized and moved to another hospital where my doctors told me, “That oncologist’s diagnosis was 100% wrong. You were lucky to have ignored his orders and blocked the operation.” The condition I had was not cancer and did not warrant his “lifesaving operation.”

Ferguson model

In March, when the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world, ‘scientists’ contradicted themselves day in and day out. Unfortunately, governments decided to go with the Covid-19 model from London’s Imperial College, which is funded by Bill Gates and run by Neil Ferguson. This model was widely cited by media like the New York Times, and predicted there would be 2.2 million deaths from Covid-19 in the United States alone if the government “did nothing.”

Ferguson’s Imperial College report concluded that entire households should stay in isolation for 14 days if any member suffered from Covid-19 symptoms. It turns out that Ferguson’s model, which was 100% wrong, allowed power-hungry politicians to implement some of the most tyrannical, illegal lockdowns in recent history. These policies have also caused numerous deaths from other medical issues which have gone untreated due to the “Covid crisis,” an increase in mental illness, the worst economic depression in history, and “assistance” programs that only bailed out bankers and billionaires – AGAIN – while screwing the middle-class hard.

Ferguson’s model was not only wrong on Covid-19, but it was also wrong on the bird flu and the swine flu. It turns out that his past-its-sell-by-date model, with 13-year-old code, had more bugs than a Mississippi swamp in August.

Why did the UK government act on Neil Ferguson’s fake science when he was so wrong in his prediction that up to 200 million people would die from bird flu in 2005 (in fact, less than 300 people died)? In 2009, based on Ferguson’s team advice, the British government estimated 65,000 would die from swine flu (but it killed 457 in the UK). Ferguson’s track record is shocking, but the fake news media enabled and pushed this garbage to instil fear and panic and to terrorize the masses.

Apparently, governments have used Ferguson’s predictions to give themselves extraordinary powers to lock down society at will. These draconian powers will be hard, if not impossible, to take away. Are governments preparing for a global financial reset?



