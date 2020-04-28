Doctors Line Up To Defend Trump

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to understand that many things are available to humans to boost their immune systems.

One of those is the cholesterol synthesizing power of the sun into Vitamin D.

Humans need fresh air and sunshine.

So when you lock humanity inside four walls for extended periods of time, of course their health will suffer.

Doctors are now coming out of the woodwork to support the findings of the Trump Administration regarding treating and eliminating the Coronavirus.

