Doctors Line Up To Defend Trump

It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to understand that many things are available to humans to boost their immune systems.

One of those is the cholesterol synthesizing power of the sun into Vitamin D.

Humans need fresh air and sunshine.

So when you lock humanity inside four walls for extended periods of time, of course their health will suffer.

Doctors are now coming out of the woodwork to support the findings of the Trump Administration regarding treating and eliminating the Coronavirus.

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Microbiologists: Testing Shows Lockdowns are Actually Harmful

Microbiologists: Testing Shows Lockdowns are Actually Harmful

Health
Comments
If This Is What “The New Normal” Is Going To Look Like, It Is Going To Be Horrible

If This Is What “The New Normal” Is Going To Look Like, It Is Going To Be Horrible

Health
Comments

Popular Heartburn Drug Studied as Potential COVID-19 Treatment

Health
comments

Coronavirus Infections Top Three Million Cases Worldwide – Johns Hopkins University

Health
comments

Coronavirus, Phase Two: Arbitrarily Expand the Definition of the Disease

Health
comments

Comments