Doctors say Kim Jong Un may be on Steroids, Giving Him 'roid rage'

Image Credits: STR/AFP/Getty Images.

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Nuke-happy North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un might be the way he is because he suffers from ’roid rage, doctors say.

There’s widespread speculation “in the medical community that he has gout, and one of the treatments for gout is steroids,” Dr. Rock Positano of the Hospital for Special Surgery told me. “This fellow could be manifesting ’roid rage.”

Known as the disease of epicureans and kings because it is caused by a rich diet, gout is a buildup of uric acid in joints, particularly the feet, which causes acute pain “like a knife going through your toe,” Positano said.

Benjamin Franklin, Napoleon, da Vinci and Henry VIII all had gout in the pre-steroid era.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

World News
Comments
China issues order to implement U.N. sanctions on North Korea

China issues order to implement U.N. sanctions on North Korea

World News
Comments

Trump Hits Back at Merkel Over NK Criticism: “Let Her Speak For Germany”

World News
Comments

North Korea factories humming with ‘Made in China’ clothes, traders say

World News
Comments

Top 5 Leftist Braindead Reactions to North Korean Nuke Situation…

World News
Comments

Comments