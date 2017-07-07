Doctors Say New ‘Chocolate Snorting’ Trend Could Have Deadly Consequences

A growing trend of people snorting chocolate could cause serious harm to their health.

First, there was Four Loko — an alcoholic energy drink that some kids just had to get their hands on — then there was the fire challenge, where young people across the country poured flammable liquid on their bodies before setting themselves on fire for a thrill.

Now, as CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, there is Coco Loko — a powder made up mostly of chocolate, that you snort.

“I’ve never heard this before, but yeah that’s pretty scary,” Parsa Keyvani said.

The product is available to order from the company’s website, but it’s not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

But that’s not stopping people from snorting it and sharing their experiences through social media.

