Doctors Vow to Go to Jail if Forced to Do Abortions: “I’m a Doctor Not a Murderer”

Doctors all across Argentina are fighting against a new pro-abortion bill that could punish them for refusing to abort unborn babies.

Hundreds of doctors recently protested the legislation after it passed the lower house in June; the Argentine Senate is scheduled to debate the bill Aug. 8, CBN News reports.

Argentina prohibits unborn babies from being aborted except in cases of rape, severe disabilities or threats to the mother’s life. But lawmakers are considering a bill to legalize abortions for any reason up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

