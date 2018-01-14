Doctors Warn Teens Against 'Tide Pod Challenge' Trend

The “Tide Pods Challenge” is the latest dangerous trend gaining traction with teenagers on social media, sending some to the hospital.

The “challenge” requires kids to ingest small laundry detergent packages and post videos of themselves doing so online — many showing the unsurprising side effects of swallowing household cleaners, like choking, gagging and vomiting.

In the videos, some kids attempt “cooking” the packs by pan frying them before consumption, sparking the creation of countless memes across the internet poking fun at the dangerous new game. And there’s even a “Hypothetical edible Tide pods recipe” that requires a baking sheet, Sprite and parchment paper.

