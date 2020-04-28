Does A Victory In Illinois Spell Hope For Lawsuits Against Stay At Home Orders?

Image Credits: Getty Images.

Republican Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey scored a legal win Monday afternoon in the struggle to shake off government mandate and return to normalcy in the state of Illinois amid Coronavirus outbreak. 

Bailey sued in an historic challenge to Democrat governor J.B. Pritzker’s Stay At Home order extension, and a circuit court judge in Clay County issued a restraining order that personally exempts Bailey from having to remain in his dwelling. If other people want to be freed from mandatorily staying in their homes, they reportedly have the ability to join Bailey’s lawsuit or file their own lawsuits.

The judge blocked Governor Pritzker “from in any way enforcing the March 20 executive order against Darren Bailey forcing him to isolate and quarantine in his home,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Governor Pritzker gets one week to appeal and he is clearly very angry about Darren Bailey being able to walk around outside, vowing to “have this ruling overturned.”


Arlene from Chicago asks about our constitutional rights involving being forced to wear masks

“History will remember those who put politics aside to come together to keep people safe. It will also remember those who so blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity that they made an enemy of science and of reason,” Pritzker said.

But Bailey has support.

So can lawsuits work?

Attorney Shawn McMillan recently announced, “I’m going to file a lawsuit under 42USCS1983 challenging San Diego’s Stay-at-Home orders, Face Covering orders, and enforcement of those orders against peaceful protestors.”

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Next in Coronavirus Tyranny: Forced Vaccinations and 'Digital Certificates'

Next in Coronavirus Tyranny: Forced Vaccinations and ‘Digital Certificates’

U.S. News
Comments
NY Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi Asks Trump if He Deserves Re-election After She Compares Vietnam Death Count to Coronavirus

NY Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi Asks Trump if He Deserves Re-election After She Compares Vietnam Death Count to Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments

Howard Stern: Trump Supporters Should All Have a Big Coronavirus Rally, Take Disinfectant and “Drop Dead”

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Announces ‘Virtual Women’s Town Hall’ As Sexual Assault Allegation Gains Steam

U.S. News
comments

Jemele Hill Slams NFL for Allowing ‘White Supremacist’ in the League While Kaepernick Remains Unemployed

U.S. News
comments

Comments