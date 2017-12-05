Does "Feminist" Meryl Streep Still Support Child Rapist & Sex Abuser Roman Polanski?

Meryl Streep tells the Hollywood Reporter “we are on the way to something better” in the aftermath of the deluge of sex assault scandals, but the actress remains silent about one thing; Her support for child rapist and multiple time sex abuser Roman Polanski.

Streep appears on the front cover of this month’s Hollywood Reporter magazine with Steven Spielberg alongside the words, “Spielberg’s post-feminism” and a blurb about how their new movie, is perfectly timed “amid today’s attacks on women”.

In the interview, Streep herself welcomes the “great shake-up [that led to] where we are right now,” speaking of women’s liberation, adding, “And we are on the way to something more, further, better. This is an earthquake.”

Does "feminist" Meryl Streep still support Roman Polanski, who raped a 13-year-old girl & now faces 7 new accusations of sexual assault against women & children? pic.twitter.com/BL4LSXLFrt — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 5, 2017

It’s somewhat odd that Streep sees herself as a feminist champion of powerful women in the face of an army of male sexual abusers, given that she has vehemently supported and failed to disavow one of the biggest abusers of them all – pedophile Roman Polanski.

Polanski admitting to drugging and raping a 13 year-old girl in 1977. German actress Renate Langer accused Polanksi of raping her twice when she was 15. Another woman called Robin M. accused the director of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. Actress Charlotte Lewis also said Polanski sexually abused her when she 16.

On top of these accusations, Polanksi has now been “accused of sexually abusing a string of women and children,” seven in total, bringing the total number of claims against him to 11.

One of the new accusers, Marianne Barnard, claims that Polanksi molested her on a beach in Malibu when she was just 10-years-old. Mallory Millett says Polanski attempted to rape her in 1970 when she was 29-years-old.

And what does Meryl Streep have to say about all this?

She was part of a Hollywood movement that repeatedly campaigned for Polanski’s release and for his ability to return to the United States over the past 15 years.

In 2009, Over 100 industry figures signed a “Free Polanski” petition that lobbied for his release after the director was arrested in Switzerland.

Streep, along with numerous other members of the Hollywood elite, gave Polanksi a standing ovation at the Academy Awards in 2003 after Polanski was awarded an Oscar for The Pianist.

In 2009, she said she was “very sorry that he’s in jail”.

There’s no plausible deniability here. Unlike with Weinstein, Streep can’t claim she didn’t know Polanski was a child rapist. Everybody knew.

Every time she has been asked about Roman Polanski, Streep has defended him. She has not disavowed the admitted child rapist and accused serial sex abuser of women and children in the two months since the Hollywood and political sex abuse scandal broke.

How can Streep legitimately call herself a “feminist” and say she is standing up for female victims of sexual assault given this refusal to disavow?

Despite the fact that virtually all of the celebrity sexual predators who have been exposed since Harvey Weinstein have been far-left Hillary Clinton supporters, the writer of the Hollywood Reporter piece still found a way to blame Trump, ludicrously asserting that the victims went public as a “direct response” to his administration.

In reality, the deluge happened because the dam finally broke on Weinstein’s gargantuan history of sexual assault, which had been covered up for decades by the Hollywood elite itself. An investigation into Weinstein was also quashed by the New York Times back in 2004. What does any of that have to do with Donald Trump?

Meryl Streep herself referred to Harvey Weinstein as “God” during a 2012 speech, labeling him “the punisher”.

Meryl Streep 2017: Weinstein is "disgraceful". Meryl Streep 2012: Weinstein is "God," he's "the punisher".https://t.co/DMfR1TDuxN pic.twitter.com/QCvdLy47s0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 9, 2017

This kind of rampant hypocrisy is par for the course when dealing with Hollywood celebrities, but Streep takes it to another level.

Lena Dunham was vilified when she took the side of a male colleague accused of sexual assault, yet Streep has refused to withdraw her support for admitted rapist Roman Polanski and she is given a free pass.

