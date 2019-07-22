'Does it sieg heil yet?: Leftists Call Ivanka Trump Racist Over Picture of White Dog

Deranged leftists are calling President Trump’s daughter Ivanka a racist after she posted a picture of her daughter’s new dog.

The picture of the new pup, a Pomeranian-Siberian mix named Winter, was posted to Instagram and Twitter Sunday, where leftists accused Ivanka of selecting the dog due to its white color.

“Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family!” Ivanka proclaimed, prompting a deluge of nasty comments.

Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y1cHTvnBGm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 21, 2019

“Does it sit and sieg heil yet?” screeched one lunatic.

How darling. I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet? — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) July 21, 2019

“Winter white…hmm figures, I guess the only color that keeps it out of a cage at the Trump household :-(“ another leftist noted.

Winter white…hmm figures, I guess the only color that keeps it out of a cage at the Trump household 🙁 — Henry (@Fdr1942) July 21, 2019

“If it was a brown dog, would you put it in a cage?” snarked another Democrat supporter.

If it was a brown dog, would you put it in a cage? — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) July 21, 2019

“An all white dog. Shocking.”

An all white dog. Shocking. — 🌊 Jebus 🌊 (@the_real_Lord) July 21, 2019

After a while, the comments became predictable, and the joke went stale.

That’s right — liberal politics in 2019 has descended into calling a person racist for the color of their dog’s fur.

This type of liberal hysteria is yet one more reason why Trump will win again in 2020.