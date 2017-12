New analysis from the New Horizons team suggests that the spacecraft’s next target, a Kuiper Belt object known as 2014 MU69, might have a moon.

The object was already thought to be a binary, so this brings the party members to three. The preliminary results were presented at the meeting of the American Geophysical Union in New Orleans.

New Horizons will fly 3,500 kilometers from this little rock in the outer solar system on January 1, 2019.

