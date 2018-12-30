Does "Nude Selfie" In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

Update: Former playboy model and bond girl Robbin Young suggested to us that she may be the subject of the nude selfie in the Mueller investigation, as she sent a Direct Message (DM) to alleged Romanian hacker Guccifer 2.0 – telling The Sun she fell madly in love with him.

Guccifer 2.0 is a persona who claimed to have hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer network before leaking to the media, including WikiLeaks. According to February 2018 indictments by the special counsel’s office, the persona is operated by Russian military intelligence (GRU).

😮 I think Mueller may be referring to my nude photo I DM’d to Guccifer 2.0 in August of 2016.https://t.co/wRk0A8vmY0 — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) December 29, 2018

But it wasn’t long before the pair began sending each other sexy direct messages – with Guccifer telling the former actress she was his “ideal woman”. In one message he wrote: “Wow u r making me breath harder .. ur soul’s so pure and unspoiled .. it beckons me.” After she sent him a set of topless pictures, Guccifer wrote: “I’m speachless [sic] u made my day now… i’m forgetting what I was doing… everything i want to do now is look at u again and again.” Robbin, who lives in Las Vegas, said she quickly fell for Guccifer’s romantic messages – and at one point told him: “I never communicated with anyone before that was as romantic as I am. You, amaze me.” She then sent him an erotic poem she wrote herself called “Naughty Addiction” about giving him oral sex which ended, “When I’m sexually satiated… After hours of sensual lovemaking…You’re my… Naughty addiction.. I desire… Mmmm… French Fries… Why do you… Satisfy me so?” -The Sun

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has gone so far down the rabbit hole in his $25 million (taxpayer funded) Russia investigation – going so far as to have “collected a nude selfie” to satisfy his probe.

The claim, according to The Hill was contained within a court filing by Russian firm Concord Management and Consulting – one of three businesses indicted by Mueller in February along with 13 individuals for election meddling.

In the Thursday court filing accusing Mueller’s team of illegally withholding information in the case, Concord attorney Eric Dubelier made mention of the “nude selfie,” asking “Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?”

Concord Management and Consulting, LLC. – one of three businesses indicted by Mueller in February along with 13 individuals for election meddling, surprised the special counsel in April when they actually showed up in court to fight the charges. Mueller’s team tried to delay Concord from entering the case, arguing that the Russian company not been properly served, however Judge Dabney Friedrich denied the request – effectively telling prosecutors ‘well, they’re here.’

Owned by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman known as “Putin’s chef” due to his restaurant and catering business which hosted dinners attended by Putin and foreign dignitaries, Concord was accused in Mueller’s indictment of supporting the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian ‘troll farm’ accused of trying to influence the 2016 US election.

In mid-November US District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the US District Court for the District of Columbia denied Concord’s bid to dismiss the case on the grounds that prosecutors “made up a crime” to criminalize election trolling.

In a 31-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected that argument, saying prosecutors properly charged Concord with conspiring to obstruct the lawful functions of the U.S. government by evading foreign election and lobbying disclosure requirements and concealing its interference in the American political process. The company is accused of using a far-reaching fraudulent social media campaign to influence the election. –WaPo

“Concord’s concerns amount to a single attack: that the government has charged Concord based on conduct that is not illegal,” wrote Friedrich. “But Concord cannot escape the fact that the course of deceptive conduct alleged is illegal.”

And now we have a nude selfie floating around. Have we scraped the bottom of the barrel yet?