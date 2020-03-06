DOJ Announces 'Unprecedented' Crackdown on Scammers Who Target Elderly

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the nation’s biggest crackdown in history on fraudsters who target senior citizens.

Federal agencies and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in every federal district participated in sweeps which saw over 400 suspects charged in cases totaling over $1 billion in alleged losses, the DOJ revealed in a press release.

“Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly and other vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney General William Barr during a “Keeping Seniors Safe” event in Florida.

“The department is committed to stopping the full range of criminal activities that exploit America’s seniors.”

AG Barr asserted one of the DOJ’s top current priorities is the prevention and disruption of transnational elder fraud.

“Generally, perpetrators use a ‘money mule’ to transfer fraud proceeds from a victim to ringleaders of fraud schemes who often reside in other countries,” the DOJ explained in its statement.

“Some of these money mules act unwittingly, and intervention can effectively end their involvement in the fraud.”

The DOJ has launched a toll-free “National Elder Fraud Hotline” (1-833-FRAUD-11) where seniors and their families can seek assistance if they believe they have fallen victim to financial fraudsters.



