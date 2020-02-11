Update: DOJ Backs Off 7-9 Year Prison Sentence Of Roger Stone, Calls It ‘Excessive’

Update: All four Mueller prosecutors – Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathon Kravis, and Michael Marando – have been removed from the Roger Stone case.

Original story appears below:

The Department of Justice announced it would scale back prosecutors’ original sentencing recommendation of 7 to 9 years for Roger Stone, claiming it was a “disproportionate” punishment.

In a statement to Fox News, the DOJ said the sentence recommended by federal prosecutors was inconsistent with what they were told.

“The Department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the filing in the Stone case last night,” the official said. “The sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department.”

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” the source said, adding that the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later Tuesday.

Prosecutors had stated Monday that Stone’s lengthy sentence would “send the message that tampering with a witness, obstructing justice, and lying in the context of a congressional investigation on matters of critical national importance are not crimes to be taken lightly.”

The DOJ’s about-face comes after President Trump pointed out the grossly unfair nature of convicting a first time-offending 67-year-old man to nearly a decade in prison for a nonviolent and victimless crime.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” Trump tweeted Monday. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Stone was convicted in November by a jury of anti-Trump and Obama holdovers in a trial presided over by Obama appointee Judge Amy Berman Jackson, whom Tucker Carlson charged was “transparently and aggressively political.”

This story will be updated as it develops.

Tell President Trump to send a message to the Deep State! Please sign the Pardon Roger Stone petition today.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones talks to Tyler Nixon about the latest updates on Roger Stone’s punishment for opposing and winning against the establishment.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!