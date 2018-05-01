DOJ Charges 11 Illegals From Migrant Caravan

The Department of Justice has filed charges against 11 members of the Central American migrant caravan, accusing them of illegally entering the United States.

The charges came on after some 150 migrants arrived at the U.S. southern border over the weekend to seek asylum at the San Ysidro port of entry.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California filed the complaints against 11 illegal border crossers under title 8 USC 1325 Entry, a charge that carries up to 2 years in prison for illegal entry into the U.S.

“When respect for the rule of law diminishes, so too does our ability to protect our great nation, its borders, and its citizens,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in the wake of the filed charges. “The United States will not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized. U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman and his team should be commended for quickly filing illegal entry charges for individuals apprehended along the southwestern border.

“We will continue to work with our partners in each U.S. Attorney’s Offices to aggressively pursue prosecutions of criminal illegal entry.”

According to the federal charges, the 11 migrants were made up of two Salvadorans, six Hondurans, two Guatemalans and a Mexican national.

Many of the Caravan members being charged were seen by border patrol agents stepping on U.S. soil in an area known as Goat Canyon, about 4 miles from the San Ysidro port of entry.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott issued a stark warning to those associated with this caravan thinking about coming into the United States illegally.

“Entering the United States at any place other than an official Port of Entry is illegal,” Scott said. “To anyone that is associated with this caravan, Think Before You Act. If anyone has encouraged you to illegally enter the United States, or make any false statements to U.S. government officials, they are giving you bad advice and they are placing you and your family at risk.”

Late on , U.S. border officials took in eight members of the Central American caravan who had waited on the Mexico side of the U.S. southern border for asylum processing.

The processing begins after many asylum hopefuls were turned away by U.S. customs as max capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry was claimed to be reached over the weekend.