DOJ Charges Over 400 People for Combined $1.3 Billion in Health Care Fraud

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against 412 people in the largest combined health care fraud bust in the department’s history.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price announced the bust in a press conference Thursday morning.

Facing charges are 412 people across 41 federal districts, who the DOJ alleges have extracted $1.3 billion in false billings through a variety of unconnected schemes. The defendants include 115 doctors, nurses, and other licensed medical professionals. HHS has also initiated suspension proceedings against 295 providers, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists.

The busts also constitute the largest opioid-related fraud charging in U.S. history—120 of the defendants, including doctors, face charges for their role in prescribing and distributing opioids and other narcotics.

