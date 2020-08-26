DoJ Cracks Down on Dem Governors’ COVID orders that “May Have Resulted in Deaths of Elderly Nursing Home Residents”

The Justice Department is requesting data from four Democrat governors regarding their state’s COVID-19 orders that “may have resulted in deaths of elderly nursing home residents.”

Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan were each given two weeks to comply.

“Today the Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” reads the Wednesday press release. “New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing.”

“The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under the federal ‘Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act’ (CRIPA), which protects the civil rights of persons in state-run nursing homes, among others. The Civil Rights Division seeks to determine if the state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes is responsible for the deaths of nursing home residents.”

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the DoJ’s Civil Rights Division made it clear to each governor that they must provide documents and information for each public nursing home and the data provided should be on a “Public Nursing Home-specific basis for each Public Nursing Home in the state.”

“Protecting the rights of some of society’s most vulnerable members, including elderly nursing home residents, is one of our country’s most important obligations,” said Dreiband. “We must ensure they are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

All four of Dreiband’s letters can be found below:

DoJ letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo

DoJ letter to Governor Phil Murphy

DoJ letter to Governor Tom Wolf

DoJ letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer



