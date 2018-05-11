DOJ, DHS Aim to End Companies Favoring Foreign Workers

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Wiki.

The Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security entered into an agreement Friday aimed at stopping U.S. companies from favoring foreign workers with visas over U.S. workers, according to documents first obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Justice and Homeland Security officials hope the tighter union, made official Friday through a memorandum of understanding, leads to quicker detection of U.S. employers who discriminate against U.S. workers, as well as quicker punishment for immigrants who abuse or commit fraud in the process.

Hiring “temporary foreign visa workers over available, qualified U.S. workers may be discriminating in violation” of U.S. law, documents detailing the joint agreement stated.

