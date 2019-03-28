DOJ, FBI to Review ‘Outrageous’ Jussie Smollett Case, Trump Says

President Trump announced Thursday that the FBI and Justice Department will review the “outrageous” decision to drop charges in the Jussie Smollett case.

The president weighed in as controversy mounted in Chicago and across the country over the abrupt dismissal of the charges that the “Empire” actor faked a hate crime, amid widespread speculation over what happened behind the scenes that led to the deal with Cook County prosecutors.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Chicago police and mayor Rahm Emanuel have made clear their shock and disappointment that charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped.