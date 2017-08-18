DOJ Halts Operation Chokepoint, Which Targeted Firearm Dealers

The Department of Justice has ended its Obama-era Operation Chokepoint initiative, which aimed to block some businesses, including firearm dealers and payday lenders, from having access to bank loans.

The department made the revelation in response to an inquiry from House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Thursday.

In a letter to Goodlatte and ranking committee member John Conyers, Assistant Attorney General Stephen F. Boyd wrote that DOJ considers Operation Chokepoint a “misguided initiative conducted during the previous administration.”

The news was first reported by Politico.

