DoJ Invites Congress To View Clinton Investigation Documents

Image Credits: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

As criticism mounts for its delay in turning over documents detailing FBI investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election to separate House and Senate Committees, the Department of Justice has invited committee members to review the files at its headquarters.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd sent a letter late Friday to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes inviting congressman and senators to privately view the documents.

“The Department considers this an extraordinary accommodation based on unique facts and circumstances,” Mr. Boyd wrote. “We are also extending this review opportunity o members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Department will be in contact to arrange appropriate review sessions in the near future.”

Read more


Related Articles

Liberals Announce Plan to Crush Normal Americans in a New “Civil War”

Liberals Announce Plan to Crush Normal Americans in a New “Civil War”

U.S. News
Comments
Diamond and Silk Call on Trump to Probe Social Media Giants

Diamond and Silk Call on Trump to Probe Social Media Giants

U.S. News
Comments

Report: McCabe’s Publicist Once Prosecuted Oliver North

U.S. News
Comments

South Carolina Introduces Secession Bill Over Gun Rights

U.S. News
Comments

Gun Rights Groups File Several Lawsuits Against Illinois Town Over New Gun Ban

U.S. News
Comments

Comments