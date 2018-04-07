DoJ Invites Congress To View Clinton Investigation Documents

As criticism mounts for its delay in turning over documents detailing FBI investigations surrounding the 2016 presidential election to separate House and Senate Committees, the Department of Justice has invited committee members to review the files at its headquarters.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd sent a letter late Friday to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes inviting congressman and senators to privately view the documents.

“The Department considers this an extraordinary accommodation based on unique facts and circumstances,” Mr. Boyd wrote. “We are also extending this review opportunity o members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Department will be in contact to arrange appropriate review sessions in the near future.”

