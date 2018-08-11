DoJ Official Bruce Ohr Will Appear Before Congress Over Christopher Steel Connection

Image Credits: flickr, skippy.

The Department of Justice official whose wife worked for dossier firm Fusion GPS and maintained close contact with dossier author Christopher Steele will appear for an interview before members of two congressional committees later in August.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, a member of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, announced on Twitter that Bruce Ohr will appear on Aug. 28 “to answer why he had 60+ contacts with dossier author, Chris Steele, as far back as January 2016.”

“He owes the American public the full truth,” Meadows said of Ohr, a career Justice Department official.

A source with knowledge of the plans tells The Daily Caller News Foundation that Ohr will appear before members of the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees for a closed-door interview.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

WTF: James Gunn Pedophilia-Themed Party Photos Surface

WTF: James Gunn Pedophilia-Themed Party Photos Surface

U.S. News
Comments
LOL: ABC Stages Fake Scene With Actors Harassing Leftist At Restaurant To Portray Libs As Victims

LOL: ABC Stages Fake Scene With Actors Harassing Leftist At Restaurant To Portray Libs As Victims

U.S. News
Comments

Ocasio Cortez Tells Dems Her Life Shaped By ‘Unaddressed History of Imperialism’

U.S. News
comments

Boston Globe Calls For All Media Outlets To Publish Anti-Trump Editorials Next Week

U.S. News
comments

‘The Elite’ Freaks Out When Trump Puts Americans First

U.S. News
comments

Comments