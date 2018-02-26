DOJ Opens 27 Probes of Illegal Leaks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While President Trump continues to express his frustration with Attorney General Sessions, the Department of Justice has announced they currently have 27 open investigations regarding leaks of classified information, including an investigation into the transcript leak of Gen. Mike Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador.

The importance of the investigation into the leak involving Gen. Flynn was reinforced by Rep. Devin Nunes, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee in a Feb. 11 television interview with Fox News.

“Still the big felony in all of this that nobody talks about from the very beginning was the leak of highly classified information when they leaked the phone call of the Russian ambassador talking to General Mike Flynn right before the inauguration,” Nunes said. “That was a felony.”

The transcript of the Flynn phone call with the Russian ambassador was published by the Anne Applebaum of the Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2017.

“As Michael Flynn took on his role in the Trump administration, the U.S. intelligence community had already unanimously concluded that Russian hacking, and Russian trolling, played a role in the presidential election,” the Washington Post reported, citing the phone call as evidence of the “Russian Collusion” narrative.

“But the question of whether Flynn, Trump or anyone else had promised the Russian government something in exchange for that help remained wide open,”

the Washington Post continued:

“In that context, a normal phone call became a potential scandal — and Flynn knew it,” the newspaper concluded. “So, clearly, did many others — including the president. The call may not necessarily be the smoking gun, the ultimate ‘proof’ that there was a quid pro quo: ‘You help us with the election, we help you by lifting sanctions.’ But it sure looks like it could be.”

Last week, Infowars.com reported Justice Emmet G. Sullivan (the new judge assigned to Gen. Michael Flynn’s case) required Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller to hand over “exculpatory evidence” to Flynn’s defense team in a sua sponte motion at the judge’s sole discretion to determine if Flynn’s guilty plea should be reversed.

On Feb. 14, 2014, Mueller asked Judge Sullivan to seal the information the special prosecutor’s team was handed over to Flynn’s defense.

The request by Mueller to seal the exculpatory material handed over to Flynn’s defense team suggests Flynn’s prosecution may have derived from the anti-Trump animus between FBI agent Peter Strzok (the FBI agent Flynn allegedly lied to) and Strzok’s lover, FBI agent Lisa Page.

Another concern is that former top DOJ official Andrew McCabe may have been involved in instructing Strzok to alter his interrogation report (known as FBI “302” forms) in order to make Flynn appear guilty of an offense Flynn did not commit.

As an important backdrop to the case, in March 2017, then FBI Director James Comey briefed a number of Capitol Hill lawmakers on the “Russian Collusion” investigation and reportedly insisted he believed Flynn did not lie to the FBI.

As a result of that interview, the lawmakers interviewing Comey told reporters they came away with the impression Flynn would not be charged with a crime pertaining to his interview with the FBI on Jan. 24, 2017.

If Judge Sullivan decides to throw out Flynn’s guilty plea because of prosecutorial misconduct, this could be the beginning of the end for Mueller’s special counselor assignment