DOJ Preparing Antitrust Probe of Google - Developing

Image Credits: Chesnot / Contributor / Getty.

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing an antitrust investigation into Google, sparking speculation of a new precedent that could break up Big Tech giants.

The probe will reportedly examine Google’s search practices among other things, according to a Friday Wall Street Journal report.

“A Justice Department investigation would put Google—and potentially other tech giants—in an unwanted spotlight at a time when major internet companies already have seen their political fortunes turning, both in the U.S. and overseas,” reports the WSJ. “U.S. leaders have begun to question the size and dominance of some of the tech giants.”

Don’t forget that Alex Jones called on President Trump for similar action months ago.

Already experts familiar with what the political shift would entail are saying Google and other social media and search engine giants should be afraid.

“[The probe] should terrify Google and every other big technology company — because there’s no guarantee that the antitrust Klieg light will turn on one company alone,” reports Bloomberg. “Once the U.S. government pores over every internal email and business development contract, there’s no telling what it will turn up.”


Infowars has been telling you how google has gone above and beyond to hijack your personal data and use it to their benefit, even when you opt-out.


