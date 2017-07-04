DOJ pushes back on Hawaii's request for clarity on travel ban

The Department of Justice asked a federal judge in Hawaii to deny the state’s request for clarification on President Trump’s travel ban Monday, saying any order limiting the scope of the travel restrictions should be considered by the Supreme Court.

Hawaii is challenging the administration’s enforcement of the ban, which finally went into effect on Thursday after being bogged down by legal challenges for months.

Visa applicants from specific countries must now prove a “bonda fide” familial relationship to be accepted. The state argues that the White House interpreted the definition of close family members too narrowly.

In a filing Monday responding to Hawaii’s challenge, the administration said its definition of “close family member” is consistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act, Bloomberg reported.

