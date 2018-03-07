DOJ Sues California Over 'Interference' With Immigration Enforcement

Image Credits: DoD.

The Trump Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday night against California, saying three recently-passed state laws were deliberately interfering with federal immigration policies.

It marked the latest legal and political confrontation with the nation’s most populous state, which the federal government says has repeatedly stood in the way of its plans to step up enforcement actions in the workplace and against criminal aliens.

“The Department of Justice and the Trump Administration are going to fight these unjust, unfair, and unconstitutional policies,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions was expected to tell California law enforcement officers on Wednesday. “We are fighting to make your jobs safer and to help you reduce crime in America.”

Read more


Related Articles

Dem Governor: NRA Has Become A 'Terrorist Organization'

Dem Governor: NRA Has Become A ‘Terrorist Organization’

Government
Comments
Civil asset forfeiture reform is sweeping the nation

Civil asset forfeiture reform is sweeping the nation

Government
Comments

U.S. Justice Department sues California over ‘sanctuary’ policies

Government
Comments

Gary Cohn Resigns From Trump White House

Government
Comments

Judge Rules Trump’s DACA Phaseout Legal

Government
Comments

Comments