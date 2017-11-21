DOJ threatens to sue Harvard over race-based admission practices

The Department of Justice has launched a probe into Harvard University’s use of race in admission practices to determine whether the Ivy League school is discriminating against Asian-American students, according to a report on Tuesday.

The department is investigating claims made in a 2014 lawsuit brought by the nonprofit group Students for Fair Admissions that alleges Harvard is limiting the number of Asian students for admission, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The suit, filed in Boston, claims the practices violate federal civil rights law and asks a federal judge to ban the school from using race to determine who is admitted, the report said.

Read more