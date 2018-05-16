Dollar Near Five-Month High

The dollar hovered near a five-month high against a group of major currencies on Wednesday, as a surge in the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield above 3 percent reignited a rally that had lost steam last week.

The dollar index versus a basket of six major peers stood at 93.270 after rallying to 93.457 overnight, its highest since Dec. 22. It was still 0.05 percent higher than Tuesday.

The dollar has gained since mid-April as easing tensions in the Korean Peninsula and moves by China and the United States to avoid a full-blown trade war allowed investors to focus on the yield advantage the United States enjoys over other countries.

