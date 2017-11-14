Vietnam, even Hanoi, has embraced capitalism and LOVES Donald Trump.


Related Articles

Western MSM ‘shocked’ at 60,000-strong nationalist march in Warsaw – but are they really?

Western MSM ‘shocked’ at 60,000-strong nationalist march in Warsaw – but are they really?

World News
Comments
Is Sweden The Rape Capitol Of The World?

Is Sweden The Rape Capitol Of The World?

World News
Comments

Gallagher: The people voted for Brexit, f***ing get over it

World News
Comments

BLM Ignores Modern Slave Auction

World News
Comments

UK Study: Migrants Comprise 8 Of 10 New Households In last 15 Years

World News
Comments

Comments