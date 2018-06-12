Domino's Pizza Shames Government by Fixing Potholes

Domino’s Pizza is helping cities fix potholes to provide a smoother ride for the driver delivering your pizza.

The pizza giant’s PR campaign also serves as a public service because damaged roads neglected by the government tear up your food as well as your car.

“Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the promotional website reads. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped.”

“So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads.”

Potholes are a classic grievance directed at the government, and roads themselves are a running gag in the libertarian community because big government advocates argue that there would be no roads without the government.

Statists: “Who will build the roads without the state?” Libertarians: “Domino’s Pizza.”https://t.co/c13tAkKIlQ — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 11, 2018

It’s almost like giant companies get a lot of use out of roads and would actually fund them without a gun to their head. — Rekieta Law (@NickRekieta) June 11, 2018

So far, at least four cities have been officially graced by Domino’s service.

Upon job completion, the promotional website provides easy-to-discern reports, unlike government agencies.

For example, in Milford, Delaware, a four-person crew fixed 40 potholes in 10 hours.

Eric Norenberg, the city manager of Milford, praised the service while also mentioning the city’s “limited resources.”

“Facing an already harsher winter than usual for Delaware, this is an opportunity to get additional money to stretch our city’s limited resources,” he said.

Fans and customers can vote for the next destination to experience the boon a private company can provide to public infrastructure – while also putting pressure on public officials already stressed out from the coming elections.