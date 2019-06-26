Don Jr. Endorses Infowars' "Clown World" Paradigm!

Donald Trump Jr. echoed Infowars’ Democrat Debate “Clown World” theme on Twitter during the debates Wednesday.

“Clown show 🤡” the president’s eldest son tweeted, a meme which Infowars has augmented in the run-up to the Democrat debates.

Clown show 🤡 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2019

The clown world meme has come to prominence as a representation of how ludicrous the world has become.

Be sure to order your limited edition Clown World T-shirt!

TUNE IN TO CLOWN WORLD: INFOWARS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF DEMOCRAT DEBATE CIRCUS