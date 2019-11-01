Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Troll Liberals With Witch-Hunt Costumes

President Trump’s son Donald Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle “couldn’t resist” trolling the left this Halloween with their witch-hunt costumes mocking the Democrats’ never-ending crusade against the president.

The couple posted pictures of their outfits to Instagram with the caption, “Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist.”

