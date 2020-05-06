Don Jr. Offers to Walk Woman Down the Aisle After Liberal Parents Purportedly Reject Her

Donald Trump Jr. offered to walk a woman down the aisle on her wedding day after she posted a video explaining her “liberal” parents rejected her over her conservative fiancé, who she says they “hate.”

“So my parents hate my fiancé because he’s a conservative and they’re liberal and they refuse to go to our wedding,” the woman said, explaining they gave her an ultimatum of “choosing between him or them.”

“So, I chose myself in that I chose what would make me happiest in the long run. And my mother told me I was incapable of being loved or being in a relationship because I was assaulted when I was 17. So, I chose my fiancé, she said, announcing that, because of the rift with her parents, she will be walking herself down the aisle.

