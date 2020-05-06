Don Jr. Offers to Walk Woman Down the Aisle After Liberal Parents Purportedly Reject Her

Donald Trump Jr. offered to walk a woman down the aisle on her wedding day after she posted a video explaining her “liberal” parents rejected her over her conservative fiancé, who she says they “hate.”

“So my parents hate my fiancé because he’s a conservative and they’re liberal and they refuse to go to our wedding,” the woman said, explaining they gave her an ultimatum of “choosing between him or them.”

“So, I chose myself in that I chose what would make me happiest in the long run. And my mother told me I was incapable of being loved or being in a relationship because I was assaulted when I was 17. So, I chose my fiancé, she said, announcing that, because of the rift with her parents, she will be walking herself down the aisle.

Really sad and touching at the same time. Good for her for standing up to the nonsense.

P.S. If she doesn’t find someone better count me in. I’ll walk her down the isle. Lmk. https://t.co/9IGbrZvxl8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 6, 2020

