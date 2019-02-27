Don Jr.: The ‘Alliance’ Between Big Tech And The Activist Left ‘Prevents People From Being Heard’

Donald Trump Jr. discussed conservative censorship on social media during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday night.

WATCH:

“Do you think, you talked to a lot of Republicans in Washington, do you think they understand the threat of woke capitalism, the alliance between the activist left and big business that is shutting down speech?” Carlson asked.

“I have a platform to actually do something about it. There are guys, Kevin McCarthy has been pretty vocal about it, but the reality is that nothing has changed,” Trump Jr. answered. “I put up an Instagram post two weeks ago about the Smollett thing because I had the gall to be a little bit cynical about the entire ridiculous situation that was laid out and Instagram just deleted it.”

As Trump Jr. noted, Instagram took down his post about Smollett “in error” last week.

He continued:

I sort of responded in my normal fashion rather aggressively, saying, ‘What’s wrong with this here? Is the problem yada yada?’ and I got inundated, Tucker. Hundreds of people sending me DMs: ‘Don, my account was shut down because I tried liking one of your tweets, or I tried liking one of your father’s Instagram posts that was like him and his grandchildren, nothing even controversial, and time and time again, I’ve had to follow you, Don, three times in the last week because they keep on unfollowing you.”

