Don Lemon Bashes Jesus: “Admittedly Was Not Perfect When He Was Here”

CNN anchor Don Lemon disputed Jesus Christ’s perfection in a recent rant bashing America’s founding fathers.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo, who identifies as Catholic, Lemon compared Christ to the Founding Fathers and claimed neither were perfect.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe, if that’s who you believe in, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.” Prominent leftists don’t understand even the most basic aspects of the most basic things we believe. pic.twitter.com/QzwjNJC4O8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 9, 2020

“Here’s the thing,” said Lemon, who reportedly grew up Baptist according to FaithWire. “Jesus Christ — if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ — admittedly was not perfect when He was here on this earth.”

Cuomo appears to agree with a nod of approval.

“So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves, and the Constitution — the original one — they didn’t want, they put slavery in there, that slavery should be abolished because it was the way the king wanted, and then the Congress said, ‘No way,’” Lemon argued.

Christian religious leaders took issue with Lemon’s skepticism over the Son of God.

“Hey @donlemon, I’m not sure where you got the idea that Jesus wasn’t ‘perfect,’” one follower of Christ alerted the CNN anchor, “but I’d love to share with you all the ways he was more perfect than we could ever imagine.”

Hey @donlemon, I’m not sure where you got the idea that Jesus wasn’t “perfect,” but I’d love to share with you all the ways he was more perfect than we could ever imagine. His perfection is the reason we have any hope in this broken world. pic.twitter.com/dBopFco5o4 — Raymond Chang (@tweetraychang) July 9, 2020

A pastor also contested Lemon’s statement and offered to educate him, telling him, “Good sir, Jesus was perfect. He had no sin. He is the unblemished Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the word.”

@donlemon, good sir, Jesus was perfect. He had no sin. He is the unblemished Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. If you want theological advice, hit me up please. God bless — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) July 9, 2020

Can you think of anything more preposterous than declaring to the nation that Jesus "admittedly" wasn't perfect. Maybe that Moses was a nitro-burning drag car racer in Egypt? Or that Hitler was briefly engaged to Cousin Itt? I got nothing. @realDailyWire https://t.co/LcKaY1ZVWo — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) July 9, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you can’t be a Bible believing Christian and think Jesus lived anything but a perfect life. — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 9, 2020

FaithWire, which notes Lemon should know better considering his Catholic school upbringing, points out the notion of Jesus’ perfection is “at the core of the substitutionary atonement,” the Christian belief that he died for everyone’s sins which “grants salvation to those who put their faith” in Him.

According to several Bible passages, Jesus lived a wholly sinless life while He was on earth. Scripture says He “committed no sin” (1 Peter 2:22), “knew no sin” (2 Corinthians 5:21), was “a lamb without blemish or spot” (1 Peter 1:19) and is “holy and blameless, unstained by sin” (Hebrews 7:26). Furthermore, because God and Jesus “are one” (John 10:30), He is perfect just as the Father is perfect (Matthew 5:48). Not only did Jesus not sin, He would not have been able to even choose to sin. The Italian priest Thomas Aquinas defined sin as “an utterance, a deed, or a desire contrary to the eternal law.” That “eternal law” is rooted in God’s character, so to go against it would be a direct contradiction to His very nature — an impossibility.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Roger Stone tells how he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and why he sought the path to God again.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!