Don Lemon Defends AOC's Fake Accent: 'Difference Between Mocking Someone & Knowing Your Audience'

Image Credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN.

CNN host Don Lemon defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying that “code-switching” is absolutely normal.

“There is a difference between mocking someone, or a group of people, and knowing your audience,” Lemon said, adding that it’s acceptable for Ocasio-Cortez to mimic stereotypical African American accents because she grew up around black communities in New York.

“You have hung out with black people and that’s not the first time she’s used that accent. Trust me.”

As he responded to a Washington Examiner report regarding Ocasio-Cortez’s accent, Lemon repeatedly knocked his colleague Chris Cuomo for also “code-switching.” The term is popularly used to describe changing one’s style of communication in different social groups or in situations requiring different levels of formality.

“It’s code switching, everybody does it. I do it. You do it. You may not realize you’re doing it,” he said.

Read more

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour recently asked James Comey if the FBI should have “stopped” citizens from chanting “Lock her up!” at Trump campaign events. Paul Jospeh Watson discusses the tyranny being pushed by MSM fake news outlets.


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez: Draft ‘All Genders’ for the Military

Ocasio-Cortez: Draft ‘All Genders’ for the Military

U.S. News
Comments
SPLC Director Threatens To Call Police On Reporter Over Questions About Sexual Harassment Allegation

SPLC Director Threatens To Call Police On Reporter Over Questions About Sexual Harassment Allegation

U.S. News
Comments

Biden Distances Himself From ‘Socialist’ Left That’s Changing ‘The Definition of a Progressive’

U.S. News
comments

“We Can’t Take You Anymore”: Trump Says US Is “Full” During Border Speech

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments