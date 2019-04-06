Don Lemon Defends AOC's Fake Accent: 'Difference Between Mocking Someone & Knowing Your Audience'

CNN host Don Lemon defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying that “code-switching” is absolutely normal.

“There is a difference between mocking someone, or a group of people, and knowing your audience,” Lemon said, adding that it’s acceptable for Ocasio-Cortez to mimic stereotypical African American accents because she grew up around black communities in New York.

“You have hung out with black people and that’s not the first time she’s used that accent. Trust me.”

"We're talking about code-switching. I do it, we all do it. There is a difference between mocking someone and knowing your audience." — @DonLemon CNN hosts defend @AOC's accent adoption at NAN event.https://t.co/FK7KGwYn0T pic.twitter.com/cTud4foco4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 6, 2019

As he responded to a Washington Examiner report regarding Ocasio-Cortez’s accent, Lemon repeatedly knocked his colleague Chris Cuomo for also “code-switching.” The term is popularly used to describe changing one’s style of communication in different social groups or in situations requiring different levels of formality.

“It’s code switching, everybody does it. I do it. You do it. You may not realize you’re doing it,” he said.

