Don Lemon Invokes Hitler While Discussing Media's Role in Covering Trump

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

CNN anchor Don Lemon made what he himself described as a “extreme” comparison between President Trump and Adolf Hitler while arguing that such “bad people” shouldn’t be given a platform.

During their nightly hand-off, his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo began by describing 2020 as the most “definitional” election in his lifetime. Lemon appeared to attempt to shame Trump supporters, and asked them if they will “continue to fall for the o-ke-doke.” But then he questioned the media’s responsibilities in covering Trump’s candidacy.

The “CNN Tonight” anchor urged Cuomo to “think about the most despicable people in history” and warned him that he was going to use an “extreme example.”

Read more


Alex Jones has a special message for those who hate America.


Related Articles

Rand Paul: Iran War Would Be 'A Bigger Mistake' Than Iraq

Rand Paul: Iran War Would Be ‘A Bigger Mistake’ Than Iraq

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Commentator: U.S. is Headed Towards ‘Death Camps’ for Migrants Coming Across Southern Border

CNN Commentator: U.S. is Headed Towards ‘Death Camps’ for Migrants Coming Across Southern Border

U.S. News
Comments

ICE Releases List Of Murderers And Rapists Protected Under Sanctuary City Policies

U.S. News
comments

Ocasio-Cortez Attacks ‘Shrieking Republicans’ For Criticizing Her Comparison Of Border Facilities To Concentration Camps…

U.S. News
comments

CNN Cuts Away from Trump Rally After Crowd Breaks Out in ‘CNN Sucks’ Chant

U.S. News
comments

Comments