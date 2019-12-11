Don Lemon, Leftists Triggered Over Hilarious Trump-Thanos Meme

A meme depicting President Trump as the Marvel villain Thanos stirred outrage from leftists.

The Trump War Room shared the meme Tuesday, which shows Trump/Thanos vaporizing Democrat House leaders by snapping his fingers.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is . pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

The meme conveys that Trump’s re-election in 2020 is “inevitable,” while a clip from Avengers: Endgame shows Thanos declaring, “I am inevitable.”

Trump haters quickly seized on the meme as evidence the president was aligned with the bad guys, since Thanos is the Avengers arch-nemesis who wipes out half the universe’s life force in the fictional comic book movie franchise.

I am really, finally, sadly coming to terms with something truly heartbreaking. Trump supporters know he is the bad guy. They want evil to triumph over good. That is almost half of America, happy to be the bad guys. — RJ🇺🇸 (@RJLvegas) December 10, 2019

Comic book artist Jim Starlin, who created the supervillain in 1973, also weighed in with an anti-Trump take, saying the president actually likes “comparing himself to a mass murderer,” despite the meme being shared by Trump’s campaign staff.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that?” Starlin, 70, wrote on Instagram.

“These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end,” he added.



But it was CNN’s Don Lemon who took the cake for the most triggered reaction to the meme.

During his show Tuesday, Lemon launched into full-blown meltdown mode after viewing the meme, calling Trump “juvenile,” while claiming history would not record the meme wars.

“What are we—in junior high school? Like, what the hell? What is this?” a visibly-triggered Lemon managed to utter. “I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news. This is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane?”

Lemon continued his rant attempting to segue into the House impeachment sham, saying, “Go ahead. Troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know-what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game. History won’t record this meme, stupid crap, but history will record this: the seriousness of what is happening.”

“Today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The left can't meme, so they decided to ban them instead.

