Don Lemon Questions Why Media Should Air Trump’s ‘Propaganda’ Address

Throughout Monday, there were debates going on amongst liberal media executives regarding whether or not to air President Trump’s address to the nation about border security Tuesday night. By the end of the day, the major cable news outlets, as well as all three network broadcasters, announced they would carry it. But during CNN Tonight, host Don Lemon wasn’t sure they should for fear of Trump.

Despite saying President Trump “should be given the bully pulpit, he owns it,” Lemon was concerned about letting America’s elected leader speak to the people. “But you’re giving him the opportunity to speak to the United States unfettered—to speak to the people of the United State and this President has a problem with the truth,” he declared to Prime Time host Chris Cuomo as they were transitioning shows.

Shockingly, Cuomo was the voice of reason. “You let him speak, and then you hold him to account,” he began. “I think that’s the right move. I know a lot of people are upset about it. I hear you. I read my Twitter feed. I get it. But I think it’s also the right thing to do. And it’s the right thing to do to check him and that’s what we’ll do.”

But Lemon still had his doubts. His hang up? The people would believe what their President said:

Listen, I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do it, but do you think it should be — I don’t know — a delay of some sort, and then you can — because people believe it. The President will say what he has to say. People will believe it whether the facts are true or not. I guess that’s the chance you take with any president….But this one is different. And then by the time the rebuttals come on, we’ve already promoted propaganda possibly, unless he gets up there and tells the truth.

“He has his right to make the argument to the American people. And by the way, wanting barriers along the border is not propaganda,” Cuomo countered. “It’s not immoral. It’s not wrong.” To try to quell his colleague’s fears, Cuomo assured Lemon the media would take the time to fact check him.

