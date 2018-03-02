Don Lemon: Trump’s nickname for me is ‘sour Lemon’

CNN’s Don Lemon joked on Thursday about President Trump’s supposed nickname for him, suggesting that the president refers him as “Sour Lemon.”

During an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Lemon pointed to a “happy birthday” tweet from former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci that made reference to the nickname.

“I don’t know if you saw my Twitter today, but Anthony Scaramucci wished me a happy birthday, by the way, and he says, you know, ‘someone calls you Sour Lemon,'” Lemon told Meyers. “Guess who came up with that nickname.”

“That is a tough one to come up. I’ve never been called that one before,” he added.

