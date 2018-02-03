Donald Trump: ‘A Real Wall, Not a Little Wall’ Needed on Southern Border

President Donald Trump vowed to border patrol agents that he would deliver a wall on the southern border, renewing his commitment to border security.

“A real wall, not a little wall … they have them; they don’t work,” Trump said. “You need a real wall that will work 99.9 percent.”

Trump made his remarks during a tour of the Border Patrol National Targeting Center on Friday in Virginia. He spoke to many of the agents and held a roundtable with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Trump reemphasized his commitment to supporting the agents on the border and the DHS personnel.

“I just want to let you know that the Trump administration is with you folks 100 percent,” he said. “You have not been backed up properly, and everybody knows it. For political reasons, for lots of different reasons. But the Trump administration is with you.”

