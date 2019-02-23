Donald Trump Administration: Abortion Is Not Family Planning

The Trump administration issued a final rule Friday that underscores that federal taxpayer funds provided for family planning services may not be used to support abortion in any way.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the new rule that could block about $60 million in family planning funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers who refer girls and women for abortions.

The new regulation, which governs Title X, the federal grant program that provides funding for family planning services, prohibits the use of the funds to “perform, promote, refer for, or support abortion as a method of family planning.”

The rule intends to provide a clear line between abortion and family planning.

“This is the kind of policy change that millennials, the nation’s largest voting bloc, support,” said Student for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins in a statement. “Healthcare dollars should fund real, full-service medical care, not abortion vendors”:

