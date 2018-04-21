Donald Trump Announces Plan to Countersue Democrats for DNC Server

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that the Democrats had decided to sue his presidential campaign for an illegal conspiracy with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

“Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This can be good news in that we will now counter[sue] for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI.”

Despite the DNC claim that their emails were hacked by the Russians, they never turned over their server to the FBI for investigation.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

