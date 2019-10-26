Donald Trump Asks for List of Never Trumpers in His Administration

President Donald Trump continued criticism of Never Trumpers in Washington, DC, on Friday, even asking reporters for a list of the ones working in his administration.

The president spoke with reporters as he left for South Carolina to speak at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College.

“Who are they? Tell me. Tell me who the Never Trumpers are because I’m not a fan of the Never Trumpers,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged, however, that some of the Never Trumpers serving in his administration had since “recovered” after he won the election.



“We do have Never Trumpers. I’m not a fan. I think they are bad people. Some have recovered, okay?” he said. “They went through, I guess, a recovery program, it’s called. They learned how to win through me, but others haven’t.

