Donald Trump attacks CNN for 'fake news' after three reporters resign over retracted Russia story

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on CNN after three journalists resigned over a retracted story on Russia.

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign,” the President wrote on Twitter.

“What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!”

Mr Trump followed his statement with retweets calling CNN the Fake News Network (FNN) and promoting coverage criticising the Democrats by right-wing broadcaster Fox News. The retracted story reported on a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate Mr Trump and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

A statement from CNN said it had apologised to Anthony Scaramucci adding: “The story did not meet CNN’s editorial standards and has been retracted.”

Mr Scaramucci, an American entrepreneur, served on the transition team and was Mr Trump’s pick for director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs before George Sifakis was appointed to the post instead.

