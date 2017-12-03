Donald Trump attacks FBI for 'destroying' Michael Flynn's life

Michael Flynn’s cooperation with the Russia probe seemed to unnerve President Donald Trump on Saturday night, and he lashed out at the FBI for ‘destroying’ the ex-adviser’s life.

‘So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times… and nothing happens to her?’ Trump wrote.

‘Rigged system, or just a double standard?’

In a second tweet shortly after, Trump added: ‘Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!’

The tweets come the day after Flynn agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s meddling with the presidential election.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about communicating with Russian ambassador and alleged spy Sergey Kislyak in December last year, before Trump stepped into office.

