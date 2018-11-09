Donald Trump: Authorities Investigating Possible Election Fraud in Florida

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that law enforcement was investigating possible election fraud in Florida after Gov. Rick Scott appeared to win his midterm senate race.

“Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Florida voted for Rick Scott!”

Mysteriously, thousands of additional votes from Broward County continue to be tallied by an elections official who allegedly has a history of mishandling election ballots.

Sen. Marco Rubio sounded the alarm on Thursday.

“Democrat lawyers are descending on Florida,” he wrote on Twitter. “They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. They are here to change the results of election and Broward is where they plan to do it.”

Scott’s campaign has filed a lawsuit against election officials in Broward Country and Palm Beach County.

