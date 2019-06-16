Donald Trump Called Melania 'Our Own Jackie O' and Twitter Had a Lot to Say

President Donald Trump on Friday said “we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania,” comparing his wife to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, which many Twitter users swiftly objected to.

The president likened Melania Trump to former President John F. Kennedy’s wife while defending his decision to paint the new Air Force One aircraft red, white and blue instead of the baby blue color Jackie O chose in the 1960s.

“It was Jackie O and that’s good. But we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania,” the president said in a phone interview with Fox & Friends. “Melania. We’ll call it Melania T, OK?”

The president also claimed Melania Trump is very popular partly due to the way she dresses.

“When I go speak in big crowds—we have tremendous crowds and so many people are holding up banners, you know, ‘we love our first lady,'” Trump said. “‘We love high heels.'”

Jackie O visiting suffering children vs. Melania visiting suffering children pic.twitter.com/eFhuBjcCJE — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 14, 2019

I could not agree more. Jackie O was presentable, but Melania is spectacular. https://t.co/Dw0aBGUpQ0 — MollyGalt ⭐⭐⭐ (@MollyGalt) June 14, 2019

