Donald Trump Challenges China, Iran Coronavirus Mortality Numbers

President Donald Trump on Saturday challenged China and Iran’s coronavirus mortality rates during the White House press briefing.

Dr. Deborah Birx put up a chart showing the mortality rates of the United States compared to other countries featuring deaths per 100,000 population.

“Does anybody really believe that number?” Trump asked, interrupting Birx, pointing to the mortality rates for China and Iran.

“This is why the reporting is so important,” Dr. Birx replied.

Media now coaching their viewers to NOT look at evidence that or talk to anyone who contradicts the official narrative. Watch the CDC lecturing its viewers — post-modern propaganda at its finest

