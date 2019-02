President Donald Trump challenged OPEC on Monday in response to rising oil prices.

“Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy,” he wrote on Twitter. “World cannot take a price hike – fragile!”

The price of oil fell one percent after the president’s message on Twitter.

Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy. World cannot take a price hike – fragile! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Read more